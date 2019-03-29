Havant travel firm’s fundraising donation will help one family battling with the hardships of cancer 

ONE family devastated by cancer will be given the support they need after travel agents raised hundreds of pounds for a charity.

Hays Travel in Havant raised £500 for the Portsmouth-based cause Football for Cancer. The money was given to the firm by Intrepid Travel for being the top performing branch.

Now fundraisers at Football For Cancer have said it will go a ‘long way’ towards helping a family in need.

Ben Brown, charity fundraiser with the cause, said: ‘This money is huge for a charity like ours.

‘It means we can fund a family grant that can help one family, affected by cancer, to pay their bills, put food on the table, pay for the travel costs or to help them make that special memory with their loved one.

‘We’re just so grateful to Hays Travel in Havant for all they have done.’

Karen Wright, Hays branch manager was thrilled to help and said it was like ‘winning the lottery’ when Intrepid handed her firm the cash for the donation.