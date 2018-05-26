Have a say on new play area

DECIDING future play equipment upgrades is the mission the people of Sarisbury have been tasked with.

Fareham Borough Council is urging locals to have their say on what upgrades should be made to the Sweethills Crescent play area.

Residents can choose their favourite three options from these six: swing seat, climbing wall, roundabout, small toddler play unit, play panels and basket swing.

The current facilities and floor graphics will also be painted in the overhaul, new benches installed as well as a general tidy up of the play area.

The consultation begins on Tuesday until June 26. Upgrades will begin in 2019 as part of the council’s five-year plan. To have a say, see: fareham.gov.uk/consultations.