Have say on new equipment in Portchester play park

Have your say

RESIDENTS are being asked to pick their favourite design to revamp a play park.

Fareham Borough Council is looking to improve the Portchester Park play area.

To help decide how it could be improved residents are being asked to pick their favourite junior and toddler multi-climbing units.

For the juniors, there is a brightly coloured metal climbing unit or a wooden and metal coloured climbing unit. For the toddlers, the choices are either a pirate-themed or nursery rhyme-themed climbing unit.

All other existing equipment will be painted and other smaller improvements will be made.

Councillor Sue Bell, executive member for leisure and community, said: ‘Portchester Park is the latest play area which we’ve identified for improvements, as part of our on-going investment to improving play facilities.’

The consultation ends on June 5 with work to begin next year.

Visit fareham.gov.uk/consultations.