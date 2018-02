Have your say

FOUR weeks remain to have your say on adjustments to East Hampshire District Council’s ward boundaries.

Already discussed at a public consultation, proposals for the changes were lodged by the Local Government Boundary Commission for England (LGBCE) last year.

They included plans to use the A3(M) as a boundary between wards in Horndean – which the LGBCE overturned after public objections.

To view the full proposals in their current form and have your say, visit lgbce.org.uk by Monday, March 5.