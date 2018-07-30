Havelock Community Centre celebrates 30 years 

A COMMUNITY centre swung open its doors at the weekend for a tea party celebrating its 30th year.

Residents showed just what Havelock Community Centre meant to them on Saturday by turning out in force to mark its pearl anniversary.

The community asset in Southsea was officially opened by HRH Princess Anne in 1988. Since then, it has united residents with a packed catalogue of daily events – run by volunteers and local activity leaders.

As well as having the chance to meet old friends and show the esteem in which the centre was held, members of the community also had the chance to meet its original chairman and secretary, Steve and Maxine Bonner.

Members who have been involved since it began all those years ago were also on hand to tell a story or two as people enjoyed tea and cake – marked with a special pearl topping in keeping with the occasion.

Users of the centre in Fawcett Road, which is a registered charity, have been treated to an endless variety of activities at the location over the years – helping to make it a mainstay of the community.

Current chairwoman, Jan O’Neill, who is one of eight volunteers who typically gives up around 25 hours a week of her time to keep the centre going, said the place has become the backbone of the community.

She said: ‘We’ve been so lucky to have this here for the past 30 years. There has been a very strong community that has kept it going. Every penny we make we put it back into the centre with the projects like the extension we had and the garden being turned into astro turf.

‘We are open every day of the year including Christmas Day. There’s always so much to do here whether it is yoga, bingo, kids and adult activity groups, archery, sewing club, massage, singing and so on.

‘There’s a real mix of ages that come here as well which means there is something for everyone to do.

‘There are group activities and things to do if you come by yourself which means that people who live alone do not feel isolated.

‘It’s just a really nice centre where everyone is really friendly and gets on well.’

Jan added: ‘It’s been a great day and everyone has had a lovely time. We’ve had a magician here and tea and cakes.

‘I did invite Princess Anne to come here again as she opened it but she sadly declined. It was nice to get a response from her though.’ ​​