Hawks stroll to long-overdue home league victory

The Hawks stormed to a welcome 4-0 win against Chippenham Town in National League South at Westleigh Park.

Goals from Ryan Woodford, Wes Fogden (2) and Theo Widdrington earned the Hawks their first home league win in over three months.

The home side were forced to make a number of changes, with striker Alfie Rutherford and defender Dan Strugnell ruled out by injury. Mike Carter returned to the midfield after suspension.

The Hawks were rewarded for a positive start with the lead after just six minutes.

Rory Williams whipped in a free-kick from the left and WOODFORD climbed above the visiting defenders to power his header high into the net.

Three minutes later the home side extended their lead following another raid down the left.

A Matt Tubbs shot was blocked inside the area and FOGDEN drilled his angled shot into the far corner of the net.

Chippenham looked shell-shocked and likely to concede every time the Hawks poured forward.

When the visitors gained a free-kick just outside the area, Ryan Young dived to parry away Andy Sandell’s well-struck shot. A defensive header by Andreas Robinson fortunately flew straight into the hands of Young.

The visitors had regained some composure and Young had to beat away a fierce long-range pile-driver from Dean Evans.

Another chance fell to Alex Ferguson but he scooped his shot over the bar from 12 yards.

After their excellent opening the Hawks had gone off the boil and allowed the visitors to get into the game.

Sandell headed over the Hawks bar from a corner early in the second half.

Young was forced to go down at his near post to push behind an awkward 25 yard shot from Josh Smile.

The Hawks needed a third goal and got it on 64 minutes. Keeper Jason Matthews saved from the onrushing Jason Prior but FOGDEN sent the rebound bouncing into the unguarded net.

Young was alert to take a Matt Smith header under his crossbar. Sub Theo WIDDRINGTON thrashed home a fourth from 25 yards eight minutes from time.