Hayling Ferry boosted by £1,000 donation from island developer

A TRANSPORT link has received a financial boost from the firm behind an island retirement development.

House builder McCarthy and Stone has presented the Hayling Ferry with a cheque for £1,000 in a bid to support its future.

The company is at the helm of the new Limewood retirement living development in St Mary’s Road, on Hayling Island.

The donation to The Hayling Ferry Trust follows up a 2017 plea for residents and organisations close to the site to suggest causes McCarthy and Stone could support, as it carries out the project.

Colin Hill, skipper of the Hayling Ferry, said he was ‘delighted’ with the donation – as council talks to sustain the service continue.

He added: ‘We struggle throughout the winter months and this donation from McCarthy and Stone will help the Trust to support us and keep the ferry running.’