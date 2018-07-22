HEADLIBE HERE

This may be the launch party for new album The Black Museum, but Torpedoes opt to to kick things off with a couple of older tracks.

This may be the launch party for new album The Black Museum, but Torpedoes opt to to kick things off with a couple of older tracks.

The Portsmouth-based band launch the set with a feedback-laden rendition of Exit Existence, the opener for their 2012 album Dark Times, which kicks like a mule.

Next up is former single Jesusphobia, which brings a touch more melody to proceedings.

From there on the set draws heavily on Black Museum, with a hefty percentage of its 17 tracks getting an airing.

While the album, a 17-track double, has already been getting rave reviews (esteemed punk website Louder Than War has just named it one of its albums of the year so far), it’s in the live setting that the goth-tinged punk rock songs come alive.

The four-piece, all clad in black, naturally, are a well-drilled beast.

Martin ‘Wolfie’ Wolf on bass and Martin ‘Elvis’ Cook on drums are a tight rhythm section - and Wolfie is a commanding presence at the side of the stage. Frontman, Ray ‘Razor’ Fagan leads his crew with suitable intensity.

Hayley Alker from the electro-rock group Curl joins the band for several tracks, the first time the group have had her guest with them, and her keyboard playing adds a welcome depth to the sound.

In The Sky, written for a lost friend, is a set high point, as is new single Delirious, with its naggingly catchy chorus.

CHRIS BROOM