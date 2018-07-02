10 tips for older people to stay hydrated in the heat wave

Have your say

THE manager of a care home has issued advice for older people to help them stay hydrated as temperatures in Hampshire soar.

Ray Arnold, of Pear Tree Court in Horndean, has put together a list of 10 tips for older people and their loved ones to stay healthy in the sunshine.

Mr Arnold said: ‘Our bodies regularly react to changing temperatures. However, for older people – particularly for those living with dementia – the body’s ability to adapt is affected.

‘It is therefore vital to help loved ones and those in the local community to get plenty of fluids – especially during a prolonged hot spell such as this.’

In his list of advice, Mr Arnold said:

n Turn having a drink into a social activity.

n Save any strenuous activities – such as shopping, or vacuuming – for cooler parts of the day.

n Try jellies or homemade ice lollies as alternative ways to incorporate fluids into your day.

n Use a straw.

n Eat fluid-rich foods, such as fruit, ice cream, vegetables and gravy.

n Make drinks look and smell appealling with fruit and other embellishments.

n Buy an insulated sports drink bottle and fill it with ice-cold water for ready use.

n Use your loved one’s favourite glass to encourage them to drink.

n Use a jug with a measure to keep track of how much you have drunk.

n Try hot chocolate for a hydrating energy boost.

He added cramp, confusion and weakness are all symptoms of dehydration.