£30,000 gift will help save more lives at hospital

A BUMPER £33,000 was donated to Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust for special equipment for prostate cancer laser surgery — helping to save lives.

The money, donated to the urology department at Queen Alexandra by the Mark Benevolent Fund, will modernise equipment which will help facilitate a quicker recovery time and leave patients only needing one operation in 10 years.

The total £33,143 was raised by the Mark Benevolent Fund’s 40,000 members through various events.

The fund has donated to hundreds of causes, including the earthquake in Nepal, and decided to offer the funds to the trust after deciding it was more than a worthy cause that would make a difference to lives.

John Bell, trustee, speaking at the cheque presentation, said: ‘Anything we can do to help provide the NHS with new equipment can only be a good thing both for the trust and the patients.

‘We do a lot of background enquiries before deciding who we are going to donate money to as to make sure it goes to the right kind of causes that will not lose the money and where it can be accounted for.

‘We know the money will be well used by the trust and will make a big difference.’

Mohamed Ismail, neurology consultant, said the funds would make a big difference to people with prostate cancer by replacing the old equipment. ‘The new laser equipment is going to help people by giving them a better outcome,’ he said.

‘It will give them a quicker recovery time and mean they only have to have one operation in the ten years whereas at the moment they often need more than that.’

Ruth Carter, head of surgery and cancer, said: ‘We are delighted that our urology department have been chosen and we are hugely grateful for this donation.

‘It will make a huge difference to our patients.

‘We look forward to using the new equipment.’