£323,000 boost to help Havant families stay active and improve wellbeing

MORE than £300,000 has been given to help families on low income get active and improve their mental wellbeing.

Havant and East Hampshire Mind has been granted the cash by Sport England to help with a four-year project.

Havant and East Hampshire Mind have been given �323,000 by Sport England to help families of a low income stay active. The charity will work alongside Havant's branch of Oarsome Chance as part of the project based in Leigh Park.''Picture by Malcolm Wells (180522-9760)

The mental health charity has welcomed the £323,556 windfall and said it will make a difference to dozens of families in the area.

Mind, based at Leigh Park Community Centre, will work will Oarsome Chance to deliver the scheme, helping 120 families.

Over the course of six months, families will take part in games and sports together as well as get support from Mind to improve mental wellbeing.

Maria Morrell, director of services at Havant and East Hampshire Mind, said: ‘We are ecstatic to get all of that funding from Sport England.

‘We feel it will give us the opportunity to make an impact and some difference to the Havant community.’

She added: ‘The funding means we can work with families and improve their health and wellbeing.

‘We want to empower children and their parents to be active, as we know that four out of five primary school children don’t meet the target of activity they are meant to do each day.

‘So the project is about increasing activity but also supporting the whole family in their wellbeing.’

During the six months they take part in the scheme, the families will receive parent support from Mind as well as do physical activities.

They will be given the chance to try sailing, rowing, building bikes and going for walks.

Some of the activities will be provided by Oarsome Chance, in Leigh Park.

The organisation helps disadvantaged young people develop new skills outside of a school environment. They build boats, fix bikes and learn vocational skills.

John Gillard, principal of the Havant branch, welcomed the £323,000 funding and the chance to work with Mind.

He said: ‘It is a great project. We are working with some of the children from these sort of families already and this is a great boost for them.

‘It means Mind can work with these families and get them engaged and doing different activities together.’

The fund is a key part of Sport England’s focus on helping children enjoy sport and physical activity.

Research shows if parents enjoy being active, this has a positive outcome on their children.