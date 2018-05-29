£7.5m scheme to improve patient care across Wessex area

A NEW £7.5m scheme to improve patient safety and efficiency across healthcare systems has been introduced to the area.

Wessex, which includes Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport and Havant, is one of three places chosen to become Local Health and Care Record Exemplars.

It’s recognition of how much progress local health teams have made, and we’re proud to put our region on the digital health innovation map. Dr Mark Kelsey

The project looks at forming new partnerships between health care professionals, giving them easier access to patient information.

It is hoped this will help determine the right treatment for patients as quickly as possible whether that is tests or a referral to a specialist.

Richard Samuel is the chief officer for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Sustainable and Transformation Plan (STP), which sets out healthcare in the county for the next five years.

He said: ‘Embracing digital innovation and technology, which includes the rapid and secure sharing of data, is key to a modern and patient-centred NHS. It is a key element of our local plans, which will deliver huge benefits for patients and the NHS alike.

‘This announcement recognises the work already undertaken on the development of shared health and care records across the area, and will accelerate our ability to make the most of digital innovation.’

The two other areas selected to be Local Health and Care Record Exemplars are One London and Greater Manchester.

Each partnership will receive up to £7.5m over two years for an electronic shared local health and care record.

Dr Mark Kelsey, clinical digital lead for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight STP, said it was fantastic news for the millions of people living in Wessex.

He added: ‘It’s recognition of how much progress local health teams have made, and we’re proud to put our region on the digital health innovation map.

‘Breaking down barriers between NHS organisations in this way means health professionals are able to see records, and always make sure patients receive the best treatment, when needed.’