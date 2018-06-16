Abseil down Spinnaker Tower for QA Hospital

Have your say

PEOPLE are needed to take part in an abseil down the Spinnaker Tower.

Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham, is calling for volunteers to take on the challenge to raise cash for a ward or department of their choice.

People keen to sign up have to pay a £50 registration fee and raise a minimum £210 for Portsmouth Hospitals Charity.

The charity supports patients at QA Hospital by improving existing facilities, providing additional equipment and supporting research programmes and innovative projects.

For more information, or to sign up for the challenge, call a member of the charity’s fundraising team on (023) 9228 6000 extension number 5190.

Alternatively, email fundraising@porthosp.nhs.uk