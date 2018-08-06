ADVICE COLUMN: Why has my lover cut me off if he said he loves me?  

Fiona Caine, a relationship counsellor, answers your questions

Q For two years I’ve been in a relationship with a man who has separated from his wife.

He always said he had no feelings for her, which I believed, because he spent so little time with her; he only ever visited a couple of times a month to see his children.

Recently he told me things were becoming too serious between us and he needed space. I gave him a week and started to call him several times a day to find out how he was feeling, but he’s not taken any of my calls and won’t answer the door.

How can he cut me off like this having said he loves me?

A He has made his intentions clear by not responding to any of your approaches. It looks like it’s over.

This is likely to be painful for you to accept and I’m sure you will be upset and angry.

However, you need to find a way to move on and you won’t be able to do this if you continue to follow him.

Don’t spend too long analysing why it went wrong. It’s better to concentrate on new things.

Q My husband left me two months ago when we learned I was pregnant again. There was no argument – he simply packed his bags and left.

He’s refused to provide any support for his child, even though I’m already struggling to cope financially, and I’ll have to give up my part-time job as my pregnancy advances.

I’m completely exhausted, have a permanent headache. It feels so unfair but what can I do?

A Your GP should be your first port of call, you can’t do what needs to be done if you’re run down. Not getting enough sleep won’t help the health of your unborn child, either.

You’ll then be more able to tackle the practical issues.

Contact the Child Maintenance Service (CMS) – (formerly Child Support Agency). Before you can access this service, though, you must firstly talk to another agency called the Child Maintenance Options (cmoptions.org). Then approach Citizens Advice (citizensadvice.org.uk) for legal and benefits advice.