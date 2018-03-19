Advice from Gosport GP to collect repeat prescriptions before Easter break

PEOPLE who have repeat prescriptions are being urged to get them before the Easter bank holiday weekend.

NHS services can get busy during these times of year so people reliant on medication should collect them in good time.

Easter weekend is from Friday, March 30, until Monday, April 2.

Dr David Chilvers, a GP and chairman of Fareham and Gosport Clinical Commissioning Group, said: ‘It is always a good idea to check your medicine supplies, but it is doubly important when we are getting close to public holidays.

‘It would be so helpful if everyone could take a minute to check they have enough to last them right through the Easter weekend and beyond – the period straight after is also very busy for NHS staff.

‘Unfortunately, there will be some people who run out of medicine or leave orders until the last minute.

‘This puts extra, avoidable pressure on frontline staff at a time when they are already working extremely hard to care for people.’