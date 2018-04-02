Afternoon tea in Portsmouth for Da Vinci robot

Have your say

AFTERNOON tea will be raising money for a surgical robot.

People are being invited to attend the charity fundraiser in Southsea for the Rocky Appeal.

Based at Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham, the appeal raises cash for the hi-tech Da Vinci robot which is currently being leased.

The equipment is used to operate on hard-to-reach areas of the body using key-hole surgery.

Patients operated on using the Da Vinci robot have smaller scars and quicker recovery time.

Currently around £170,000 is needed to pay off the robot.

The afternoon tea and cake event is being held at the Friendship Centre, on Elm Grove, on Thursday, April 19.

It is 1pm until 3pm and costs £3. There will also be a raffle.