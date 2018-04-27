All hours gym poised to take over empty unit in Fareham

Have your say

A 24-HOUR gym is poised to take over an empty industrial estate unit.

Pure Gym has entered a planning application for the former Staples unit at Broadcut Retail Park in Fareham.

Duncan Costin, Pure Gym property director, said: ‘We’re in negotiations with the landlord to take space at Broadcut Retail Park.

‘We’re hopeful that the application will be successful and that we can conclude negotiations with the landlord and soon be bringing affordable health and fitness to the people of Fareham.’

Pure Gym currently has gyms in Portsmouth centre with their newest gym due to open in Portsmouth Retail Park, North Harbour in May.