Alzheimer’s Society calls for people in Portsmouth area to support its Cupcake Day

PEOPLE are being called upon to unite against dementia by signing up for Alzheimer’s Society’s Cupcake Day this summer.

The charity is urging everyone across Portsmouth and surrounding areas to unite against dementia with their families and friends by baking or buying cupcakes to raise vital funds.

Nick O’Donohue, operations manager for Hampshire and Isle of Wight, said: ‘We’re calling on people in and around Hampshire to dust off their baking bowls and whip out their whisks for Alzheimer’s Society’s Cupcake Day.

‘Dementia is set to be the 21st century’s biggest killer and affect one million by 2021.

‘Each cupcake will help us find a cure, improve care and offer help and understanding for people affected.

‘Whether you choose to celebrate Cupcake Day on June 14 or mark the occasion another time in the month, there are no excuses not to get involved.’

Last year nearly 800 people across the region took part, raising £26,359.

To sign up, visit cupcakeday.org.uk