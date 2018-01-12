Ambulance issued with parking ticket in Fareham

Have your say

AN AMBULANCE that was parked up in Fareham has been issued with a parking ticket.

The picture above shows a ticket officer charging a patient transport vehicle parked outside Argos in West Street.

Ben Trickett, who saw the incident unfold, said: ‘It was about 11.30am – the food and drinks came from the Greggs nearby.

‘The assistant did try and explain it to the traffic warden and they weren’t there for that long.’

South Central Ambulance Service has confirmed that the ambulance does not belong to them.

A spokeswoman from Fareham Borough Council said: ‘The vehicle was parked illegally in a goods vehicle loading bay when the parking ticket was issued.

‘If we receive an appeal showing that the vehicle was on call, then the penalty charge notice will be investigated, as with any other case.’