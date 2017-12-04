Ambulance service celebrates staff with awards night

STAFF and volunteers were recognised for their hard work at an annual awards night.

South Central Ambulance Service (Scas) held its ‘Ambies’ awards recently to congratulate employees who have gone above and beyond.

The awards, held at the Heythrop Park Crowne Plaza, showcase those who epitomise the trust’s values of teamwork, innovation, professionalism and care.

All the winners received their awards from broadcaster Chris Tarrant.

Speaking at the awards, he said: ‘When I or members of my family have had to call on the ambulance service, the response has always been fantastic.

‘You are all wonderful people and I thank you for what you do.

‘It was my absolute pleasure to be at the Ambies 2017 and we all had an amazing night.’

The night gave out six awards from Team of the Year Support Award, which was won by the Patient Experience Team, to the Volunteer of the Year Award, won by Penny Smith.

Scas chief executive Will Hancock said: ‘The Ambies was a fitting celebration of our most successful year to date and I am very proud of what we have all achieved together.

‘We had a record number of entries from our staff, partners and members of the public so it was a tremendous achievement to be short-listed let alone be announced as a winner on the night.

‘Our winners and nominees have shown we have the people with the determination, pride and ability to meet any challenge.’