Anonymous donor helps QA Hospital’s Rocky Appeal reach £2.4m

A SIZEABLE donation helped the Rocky Appeal reach its £2.4m target to keep robotic surgery in Portsmouth.

The generous donor, who wished to remain anonymous, helped Queen Alexandra Hospital pay off the remaining amount for the Da Vinci robot.

As reported yesterday in The News, reaching the target secures robotic surgery at the Cosham site, ensuring hundreds more patients will be able to benefit from its hi-tech uses.

The anonymous donation also meant the Rocky Appeal could purchase an Omnitivity Telestration Solution, a teaching tool for robotic surgery.

The device connects to the robot and enables the surgeons to teach students while using the robot.

It means surgeons can teach trainee surgeons remotely and can broadcast and record surgical procedures live.

The technology also means QA Hospital will be able to deliver two-way training and can get advice from surgeons wherever they are situated.

Victoria Greenshields, fundraising manager for Portsmouth Hospitals Charity, says: ‘Although the Rocky Appeal is coming to an end, we are excited to be looking into new projects which will have positive impacts on patients.

‘We would like to say a huge thank you to Mick Lyons for all of his amazing work and to all the volunteers and donors who have dedicated time to support the appeal.’

Future Rocky Appeal donations will go to Portsmouth Hospitals Charity based at QA.