Area’s child protection group issues guidance

PARENTS are being given help on how to cope with crying babies in a bid to cut down on violent abuse of infants.

Hampshire's Safeguarding Children Board has launched a new programme, Icon, to remind parents crying is normal, comforting can soothe, it's okay to walk away for a few minutes to calm down if the child is safe and never shake or harm a child.

It comes after Roxanne Davis and Samuel Davies were last year jailed for causing or allowing the death of Gosport infant Stanley, who suffered dozens of injuries.

The director of quality and board nurse of the clinical commissioning group, Ellen McNicholas, added: 'This is a simple but essential message which should be shared with everyone who is caring for a child. Parents should be supported to understand that it’s okay to take a break.’