Army of toddlers called on to join a ‘muddy’ fundraiser for charity

TODDLERS are being called upon to get muddy and active as part of a fundraiser for a vital children’s charity.

Save the Children is appealing for tots, nurseries and schools across the Portsmouth area to join its Peppa Pig’s Muddy Puddle Walk.

The national event will see youngsters taking a trek out in the countryside to raise cash for the international aid charity.

Sophie Pirouet, fundraising campaigns manager at Save the Children, said she would love to see as many youngsters from the area getting stuck in.

She said: ‘We hope everyone will get outside this spring, come rain or shine, and help raise much-needed funds for Save the Children.

‘It’s so easy to take part and it’s the perfect excuse to explore the outdoors with your little ones.

‘By jumping in muddy puddles like Peppa Pig and raising money for Save the Children you can help give children a brighter future.’

Last year’s walk saw 160,000 children taking part, raising £243,000 for the cause.

This year’s Muddy Puddle Walk will be taking place between April 23 and April 29.

Those keen to join the action are being urged to set up their own walks during this week and raise cash for Save the Children.

The charity protects children across the globe from poverty, hunger, health, persecution and abuse.

Last year the organisation helped more than 22 million youngsters from across the globe.

For more details on the cause and to donate, see savethechildren.org.uk