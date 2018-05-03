Artists create colourful mural at Portsmouth treatment centre

Have your say

ARTISTS have been getting creative to brighten up a children’s hospital waiting area.

Sally Goodden and Karen Burling have spent the last few weeks decorating children’s treatment rooms as well at St Mary’s minor injury unit, in Milton, Portsmouth.

They got ideas from the young patients on what colour and characters they wanted to see on the walls.

Sally said: ‘Over several weeks, children attending the centre were polled on four suggested themes for their waiting area.

‘The most popular idea they suggested was space.

‘As space is dark this is a challenge, as we want to create a bright and welcoming area. So we have incorporated colourful planets, rockets and fun aliens into the designs.’

As well as the space theme, the treatment rooms for older children and teenagers has a different type of decor.

Sally added: ‘Karen, who is working on the treatment room used for older children and teenagers, has created a cool surfer theme with a VW camper van and surfboards.

‘Magic will also feature as a theme in another treatment room because we think the work the team do here, mending people, is just magic.’

The minor injuries unit at St Mary’s treats patients with suspected broken limbs, minor head injuries, cuts and grazes, bits and stings, coughs and colds and minor scalds and burns.

It also has on-site plaster and x-ray facilities.

Penny Daniels, hospital director, welcomed the colourful additions to the children’s unit and hoped it would make children feel at ease.

She said: ‘People come to the unit with a wide range of complaints, from breaks and strains to minor burns and infections.

‘We want to create an atmosphere that is both welcoming and distracting, especially for our younger visitors.

‘We can offer x-rays for children as young as two-years-old.

‘With shorter than average waiting times and our cheery team and murals, we hope the experience will be stress-free for children and parents as well as making our other visitors smile.’

For opening hours visit stmarystreatmentcentre.nhs.uk/miiu.