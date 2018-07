CUSTOMERS of Asda Havant are invited to an outdoor vintage tea party to celebrate the NHS on its 70th Birthday.

The event will take place on the Wednesday July 4 between 11am and 3pm with have a cup of tea and a slice of cake on offer for a donation to Portsmouth Hospitals Charity.

Store Community Champion Katy Trapani said: ‘We’re encouraging all our customers and colleagues to come together for the instore party to show their support.’