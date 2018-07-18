Awards night recognises hard work of ambulance volunteers

DOZENS of volunteers were recognised for their hard work at an awards ceremony.

St John Ambulance held its annual event and gave out awards to 40 people covering a range of categories.

The night was attended by the Lord-Lieutenant of Hampshire Nigel Atkinson and St John Ambulance Hampshire County President Christine Atkinson.

Among those recognised was area manager Jennifer Quibell, who received the Dymond Mark trophy for being an exceptional volunteer and great communicator. Meryl Corker, unit manager for Lee-on-the-Solent Cadets, was awarded the Hampshire County Priory Group’s Vote of Thanks award for her dedicated service.

The Dr Reddy Memorial Cup was given to the St John Ambulance volunteers and South Central Ambulance Service medics for performing exceptional first aid and team work, specifically for their joint working at the Great South Run.

Christine said: ‘Our volunteers are an inspiration and give up so much of their own time to serving others. Our awards go at least some way towards showing our appreciation for their valuable work.’