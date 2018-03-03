Beauty students visit QA Hospital patients

Have your say

OLDER patients were treated to a pamper session from college students.

Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham, Portsmouth, invited beauty students from Highbury College to meet their patients and give them hand massages.

The trainee beauticians also did light make-up on the female patients from the Medicine for Older People and Rehabilitation Ward during their visit.

Kerry Budd, operational manager of the ward, would like to see it become a regular visit.

She said: ‘We hope to welcome the students in again very soon to provide this service on our other wards.

‘The patients enjoyed their pampering session which really brightened their day. Thank you again to the students.’