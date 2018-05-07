Becky is spurred on by heartbreak to help other bereaved parents

A WOMAN who lost her son during pregnancy says that he has become her biggest inspiration.

Becky Hughes, a 21-year-old nursery nurse from Gosport, lost her son, Jerry, 22 weeks into pregnancy.

Jerry Hughes-Cameron, who died shortly after birth in December

But she says that this heartbreaking experience has transformed her, and inspired her to support mothers in a similar situation.

Becky is now fundraising for the For Louis charity –which provides cuddle cots for women who lose their children during pregnancy.

Cuddle cots keep a baby cool for 72 hours, and allow parents to spend some time with the baby.

Becky said: ‘After what happened to Jerry this became something that was very important to me.

‘We lost Jerry on December 30, so it all happened quite recently.

‘I had only found out that I was pregnant two weeks before that; we were proud of him because he actually survived for an hour, which is quite rare.

‘Everyone grieves in different ways, and my way was to focus on doing something to help the charity that helped me, so that it can continue the great work it does.’

Becky held a fundraiser at the Gosport and District Angling Club in Stokes Bay, raising £6,254.97 for the charity.

Part of that fundraiser included the sale of a signed Liverpool FC picture, which netted £1,200.

Becky said: ‘Our initial target was to raise £3,000 and we have absolutely smashed that, which is a great feeling.

‘With the amount we raised we can pay for five cuddle cots for parents – and I am absolutely over the moon about that. We never expected this to go so well, but I’m glad we could do something like this in Jerry’s memory to support families going through the same thing we did.’

The cuddle cots will be going to St Mary’s NHS Centre in Portsmouth, and Princess Ann Hospital in Southampton.

But Becky and her partner, 28-year-old Jeremy Cameron, won’t be resting on their laurels.

She said: ‘We are really determined to make sure Jerry’s memory lives on, and that is really important to us.

‘On each cuddle cot there is a plaque dedicated to a child, so our ones will have Jerry’s name on them.

‘We want to be as brave as he was, and also do something for other families.

‘Jeremy will be doing a skydive in July, and has already raised £900 for that.’

For more information about the For Louis charity, go to 4louis.co.uk.