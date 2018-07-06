Blind baker Penny back in the kitchen

Have your say

THE Blind Baker has finished her worldwide video tour – just months after a car crash left her in a coma.

Last December blind cook Penny Melville-Brown was involved in a collision that put her in a coma for five weeks.

She has since spent time in intensive care and had rehabilitation treatment to help her walk and talk.

Now Penny, from Fareham, is celebrating after finishing her Baking Blind world tour.

She said: ‘It has been a long hard struggle but now I’m able to work on over 50 videos showing how outstanding professional chefs and amazing home cooks across six continents broke down any barriers about disability – just with our passion for cooking.’

In 2017, British Royal Navy Veteran Penny won the international Holman prize run by San Francisco’s Lighthouse organisation enabling blind people to showcase their ambition.

She, with two others, was chosen from over 200 contestants from 27 countries.

Penny, who runs Disability Dynamics, an organisation which focuses on getting disabled people back to work, had completed most of her travels in America, China, Australia and Malawi at the time of the accident last year.

She has since had to overcome the life-threatening injuries before pulling together a video of her adventure.

Penny added: ‘Everywhere I’ve been, whether people were showing me Michelin-style dishes or the simplest home recipe, the fact that I can’t see at all was forgotten in minutes.

‘We just became enthusiasts sharing our knowledge and skills.

‘The videos follow me every step of the way from fine dining in San Francisco to a chaotic jungle kitchen. It shows the cuisine of prestigious hotels contrasted with the simple authenticity of African village cooking.’

Penny’s travels can be seen on her YouTube channel which also shows the other dramas she faced.

This included a tropical storm, being marooned in China, an air-sea rescue in Australia and more.

Penny said: ‘What started as a simple cook’s journey became an emotional trip from tears and terror to the fun and joy of wonderful food and people.’

To see Penny’s journey, visit the Baking Blind YouTube channel and find the recipes at bakingblind.com