Boy, nine, nominates QA consultant for tea party to celebrate NHS staff

Have your say

DOZENS of nominations naming unsung heroes of the NHS have been sent in to The News over the past few days.

People from across Portsmouth and the surrounding areas have been thinking about NHS employees who have made a difference and deserve some recognition.

Dr Buckley makes it so I stay well and get to do fun things like horse-riding. Sam Merrick

The News and Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham, Portsmouth, have joined up to put on a tea party for staff as part of the NHS’ 70th anniversary on July 5.

Two days before, on July 3, we will be hosting the celebration of employees put forward by our readers and their colleagues.

One person to send in a nomination is Sam Merrick, from Denmead.

The nine-year-old has spent a lot of his life in QA Hospital after being born prematurely and having a chronic lung disease and an immuno-deficiency disorder.

He has nominated Hannah Buckley, his paediatric consultant.

In his nomination, Sam said: ‘I was born very poorly and I used to spend a lot of time in hospital.

‘Dr Buckley makes it so I stay well and get to do fun things like horse-riding.

‘She even fills out lots of forms so I can go to Spain to visit my nanny and grandad.

‘Without Dr Buckley I would still be very poorly and wouldn’t get to do half of what I do.

‘She even came to my school to help set things up so I can go like all my friends do.

‘I remember one morning when mummy was running late and Dr Buckley came and sat with me even though I know she is busy.

‘She makes everything better and I trust her. I’m glad she’s my doctor.’

As previously reported in The News, any NHS employee can be nominated from surgeons to porters and administration staff.

Hosted at QA Hospital, the event will be a chance for staff to exchange stories, enjoy some food and drink and celebrate the NHS’s 70th anniversary.

Nominations can be sent using the form (right) to Ellie Pilmoor, Health Reporter, The News, 1000 Lakeside, North Harbour, Western Road, Portsmouth, PO6 3EN. Or email the same information to ellie.pilmoor@thenews.co.uk.