Business secretary welcomes financial support for people affected by Carillion

A FURTHER package of support for the businesses and workers affected by Carillion’s liquidation has been welcomed by business secretary Greg Clark.

Through delivery partners that include all the major high street lenders, the British Business Bank will provide support to make available up to £100m of lending to small businesses.

The UK’s leading banks have also furthered their commitment to provide support to those affected with UK Finance confirming additional support for personal banking customers.

Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham, Portsmouth, has around 800 Carillion employees working in a range of jobs from security and maintenance to catering.

Mr Clark said: ‘The banks have responded to my request by agreeing to support businesses and individuals. I will continue to work closely with business organisations, trade unions and banks to actively support those affected by Carillion’s insolvency.’