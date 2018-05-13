Campaign aims to break the silence surrounding death

DISPELLING the silence surrounding death and mortality is the mission of campaigners in Gosport and Fareham this week as they join a national awareness event.

Age Concern Gosport, with other health groups in the area, is joining the Dying Matters Awareness Week, beginning today.

The drive is aimed at making it easier for people to talk more openly about death and how to plan for the future when facing a terminal disease. Events include a drop-in café at the Gosport War Memorial Hospital on Wednesday from 10.30am to 1.30pm, a surgery at Santander in High Street today from 10.30am to 1.30pm and a surgery at Fareham Community Hospital, in Brook Lane, tomorrow 1.30-3.30pm.