Campaign to reduce number of sugary snacks children eat

PARENTS are being encouraged to support a campaign to reduce the number of sugary drinks and snacks children have.

Public Health England (PHE) has launched the scheme to get youngsters eating snacks that have 100 calories and only have two a day.

It comes as figures show 24 per cent of Year R children in Portsmouth are overweight or obese along with 36 per cent of Year 6 pupils.

Angela Baker, deputy director for health and wellbeing at PHE south east, said: ‘Changing our children’s snacking habits can be a real challenge and we want to make it easier for families to find healthier options.’