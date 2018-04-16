Campaigners fighting to save sick tot demand action from city’s MPs

‘POLITICAL leaders need to step in and stop little Alfie Evans from having his life-support switched off’.

That is the plea being made by parents and campaigners in Portsmouth battling to save the 23-month toddler from ‘a death sentence’.

Kirsty Stacey, left, and Kate Powell at the demo 'Picture: Ian Hargreaves (180457-1)

It comes after a second day of protests hit the steps of Portsmouth’s Guildhall, with parents now demanding the city’s MPs take action.

Tiny Alfie has been on life support for months with an undiagnosed brain condition that has baffled medics at Alder Hey children’s hospital in Liverpool.

His parents Tom Evans and Kate James have been fighting to keep their boy alive, after hospital bosses broke the news they would be switching off the ventilator which has been helping Alfie to breathe.

And today they were once again in court, after already losing fights in the High Court, Court of Appeal, Supreme Court and European Court of Human Rights.

A banner in support of Alfie Evans Picture: Ian Hargreaves (180457-1)

But a judge at London’s Royal Courts of Justice dealt the family a crushing blow, demanding that they stop their ‘legal groundhog day’ and that Alfie’s life support should be switched off.

Now in a last-ditch bid, protesters from the ‘Alfie’s Army’ campaign group in Portsmouth are calling on the city’s MPs to step in.

Mum-of-three Gill Streeter, 38, of Portsmouth set up the latest rally. She said: ‘This is about fighting for parents’ rights. We should have the right to decide what is best for our children.

‘What Tom and Kate have been through is horrible.

‘I think that all MPs should be standing up for the rights of their constituents.’

Kate Powell, 27, of Gosport attended the protest with her son Jack, three. She said: ‘What’s happened is disgusting. The parents have got the money to take Alfie to a different hospital in Italy so they should be able to go.’

Reacting to the pleas, Penny Mordaunt, Portsmouth North MP said: ‘I am hugely sympathetic to Alfie’s parents, who are wanting to do everything they can for their son.

‘Whilst there is a chance it should be pursued.

‘I know from previous cases how difficult this is.

‘The healthcare professionals will also be trying to do their best for Alfie and I would urge people to remember that.’

Stephen Morgan, Portsmouth South MP, added he was ‘keen to hear constituents’ thoughts and concerns’, adding: ‘My heart goes out to Alfie’s parents. They face an unimaginably difficult situation and have my every sympathy as they support their son at this challenging time.’