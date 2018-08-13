Cancer survivor loses over six stone thanks to supportive group

A GRANDMOTHER who beat cancer has now lost more than six stone – and has credited her supportive weight loss group for her transformation.

Lesley Ings from Fareham was diagnosed with cancer - but after beating the disease she decided to join her local Slimming World group.

The 79-year-old said: ‘I love being active and aim to walk every day to ensure I get plenty of steps in.

‘If you’d asked me to do that when I joined the group in 2012 I wouldn’t have believed you as walking even to the local shops just seemed impossible.’

Lesley has lost 6st 2lbs in the six years she has been attending the weekly group in Titchfield and recently took part in the Walk Over Cancer charity event at Stokes Bay in Gosport with 385 other Slimming World participants who have collectively lost 642st 1lb.

She said: ‘Thanks to the filling and tasty food I’m eating and the fact I’ve maintained my target weight since August 2014, I have so much more energy and this meant I could face the Walk All Over Cancer challenge knowing I would achieve more than I could have previously dreamed of.’

As part of the Walk All Over Cancer with Slimming World campaign, the members, who meet weekly at groups in Gosport and Fareham, raised £1081 for Cancer Research UK as well as spreading the message that keeping a healthy weight reduces the risk of cancer.

Slimming World Consultant Colette May-Matthews organised the fundraising challenge.

She said: ‘I’m so proud of my members who have set themselves the challenge of walking more this August. With our Body Magic activity programme, members learn that getting active doesn’t have to be joining the gym or running marathons.

‘It’s walking the kids to school, doing the gardening, hitting the dancefloor - anything that raises the heart rate a little all counts.’

Colette added: ‘I’m sure my members will inspire more people in Gosport and Fareham to get active while also helping to raise awareness of the link between obesity and cancer.

Lesley added: ‘Throughout my journey the support has been amazing, and I wouldn’t be doing this without my fellow members and my group has made anything feel possible.’