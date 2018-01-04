Care centre closes due to contract problems

Have your say

CONTRACT issues forced a day care centre to close, says the chief executive of a charity.

Kershaw Day Care Centre in Fareham, which is run by independent charity Age Concern Hampshire, closed at the end of last year. It said new contracts offered by Hampshire County Council were financially untenable.

Chief executive Judy Walker said: ‘Age Concern Hampshire very much regrets having to leave HCC’s Kershaw premises, which provide a purpose-built centre for day care service delivery.

‘An ongoing and significant decline in referrals from HCC to Age Concern Hampshire’s three day care centres in the Fareham and Gosport area meant Age Concern Hampshire’s trustees decided it could not bid for the new contracts offered.’

Clients were offered places at Age Concern Hampshire’s other centres in Locks Heath and Gosport.

Four staff members were made redundant and three were redeployed elsewhere within the organisation.