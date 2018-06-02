CCGs covering Havant, Fareham and Gosport to hold joint AGM

Have your say

TWO clinical commissioning groups (CCGs) will be holding a joint annual general meeting next week.

South Eastern Hampshire and Fareham and Gosport CCGs will be talking about their achievements of the past 12 months as well as plans for the future including new ways to care for patients outside of hospital and providing care built around people’s needs.

CCGs are responsible for planning and buying health services for the area.

The AGM will have senior CCG representatives available to answer questions by the public.

It is on Wednesday, June 6 in The Theatre at Fareham College between 6pm and 8pm.

Anyone who wants to attend, or submit a question to be asked should email fg-sehccg.engagement@nhs.net.