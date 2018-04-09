Challenge is trialled by heart charity

A CHARITY is challenging people across the region to improve their cardiac health.

Wessex Heartbeat is trialling the 12 Week Healthy Heart Challenge – where people take small, achievable steps to improve their health each week.

Participants start with a health check from one of Wessex Heartbeat’s cardiac nurses, checking everything from their weight and cholesterol to blood pressure and BMI – before being sent a new challenge each week.

Coronary heart disease is still the number one killer in the UK, with over 7m people living with the disease today.

Wessex Heartbeat’s chief executive John Munro said: ‘Taking small steps each week means people will be far more likely to succeed in getting fitter and healthier.

‘The feeling of achieving one goal can really motivate you to achieve the next and the group nature of ‘we’re all in this together’ will also be a real driver.’

To find out more and register interest for the public 12 Week Challenge, visit heartbeat.co.uk