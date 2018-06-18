Changes to QA Hospital drop-in hearing aid repair clinic

Have your say

CHANGES are being made to the hearing aid repair service at Queen Alexandra Hospital.

From August 31, the drop-in clinic at the Cosham hospital will no longer be running.

A post on its Facebook page said anyone in need of a hearing aid repair or re-tube will have to make an appointment before being seen.

Additional appointments for re-tubing only will start on July 2 in the afternoons.

The announcement was met with anger by patients writing on the hospital’s social media post.

To make an appointment, call (023) 9228 6289 or for more information on the changes email dept.audiology@porthosp.nhs.uk.