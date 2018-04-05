Changes to ultrasound scans at QA Hospital start this week

CHANGES to under-16s attending ultrasound scans at Queen Alexandra Hospital came into play this week.

The Portsmouth hospital is enforcing the new policy, which will also see only one additional adult allowed to attend the scans.

QA decided to make the changes to ensure sonographers can look for signs of anomalies and check both the baby and mum are healthy.

Sonographer Jasmine Gallagher said: ‘This is about the safety of the patient and ensuring we can do our jobs effectively.’

If someone turns up with a child they will have to re-schedule their scan or if another adult is there, they’ll have to sit outside with them.