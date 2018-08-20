Charity football match held in Leigh Park in memory of mum-of-three Jo

SHE would have loved to see us all here, gathered in her memory.

That was the message from the family and friends of Jo Evans who died last month aged 53 from sepsis following a three-year battle with cancer.

Joanne's daughter Emma Amey, her friend Leanna Stratford, her brother Mark Godfrey and her partner Shane Anthony.'Picture: Ian Hargreaves (180819-1_charity)

A charity football match was held in Leigh Park yesterday for people to remember the mum-of-three and raise money towards her funeral.

The event was organised by family friend Aaron Wright and Jo’s best friend Leanna Stratford.

The day had two football games, including a wheelchair match, along with a raffle and tombola.

Leanna said: ‘Jo loved being with friends and family so she would have found a day like this really enjoyable. .

The crowd at the game Picture: Ian Hargreaves

‘She would have loved to see us all and would have been in her element.

‘She was amazing and the best friend I could have.’

As previously reported in The News, Jo was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer in February 2015 and after three rounds of chemotherapy, she was told her condition was terminal.

On July 19, she died at The Rowans Hospice from sepsis.

Action from the game, including organiser and family friend Aaron Wright, centre'Picture Ian Hargreaves (180819-3_charity)

As well as raising money for her funeral, yesterday’s football match at Front Lawn Recreation Ground was also raising funds for the Purbrook hospice.

Aaron, 40, organised the game and said he was pleased with how it went and the number of people who showed up to cheer the teams on.

His side won 7-4 and he scored a hat-trick.

‘It is great to see everyone making the effort to come down for Jo,’ he said. ‘We have smashed our £500 target which is amazing. The people of Leigh Park come together for each other. I am pleased with how the day went.’

Jo’s partner Shane, her brother Mark Godfrey, daughter Emma Amey and grandsons attended the match.

Emma, 36, said: ‘It is amazing to see everyone down here for mum. She would have loved something like this, she was all about coming together with family and friends.’

Mark, 55, took part in the wheelchair match after losing the lower half of his leg to complications from diabetes.

He added: ‘It has been brilliant, I cannot thank Aaron and Leanna enough for everything they have done.’