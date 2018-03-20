Charity is praised for its efforts in the city

A CHARITY which helps disabled people has been praised by a city MP.

Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association has been celebrated for its work by Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan.

The praise comes ahead of World Down’s Syndrome Day today, which aims to encourage greater inclusion in schools, the community and working environment.

Mr Morgan said: ‘Down’s Syndrome is one of the most misunderstood learning disabilities, which is why the work of Portsmouth’s association and all it does tirelessly to support people with Down’s Syndrome, and their families, is hugely important.

‘When children and adults with Down’s Syndrome are given opportunities to participate, and are fully included, then the whole community benefits.’

The charity is based at the Sarah Duffen Centre, in Chivers Close, Southsea. It offers a range of services for children in more than 60 mainstream schools. For details, see portsmouthdsa.org