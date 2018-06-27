Charity scheme to help visually impaired people in Hampshire find jobs

PEOPLE with visual impairments will be helped in finding a job thanks to a new charity.

The Pathway to Employment scheme, run by Open Sight Hampshire, provides coaching and practical support to people who have limited sight and who are finding it difficult to get a job.

It will be available for people living in Portsmouth and the surrounding area.

So far 15 people have joined the scheme, three of which have already found paid employment, two have become self-employed and others are volunteering.

The project offers one-to-one support and includes developing skills to search for a job, writing an application and interviewing techniques.

One person who has already benefited from Open Sight Hampshire is Zoe Hanscombe, from Waterlooville.

Through the scheme, she has recently secured a role as a business support officer, helping visually impaired people navigate smart technology.

Zoe said: ‘Finding employment can be difficult from two perspectives – trying to work out if I can actually do the job I want to do, and then potential employers stereotyping me because I am visually impaired.

‘Pathway to Employment is a fantastic idea.’

For information, visit opensight.org.uk/new-pathway-employment