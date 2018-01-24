Charity wants ‘stability’ after Gosport MP takes on social care minister job

A CARE charity has welcomed the appointment of an MP to the health and social care department.

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage was promoted to Minister of State for Care at the Department for Health and Social Care in prime minister Theresa May’s reshuffle.

Now Hft, a charity that works with adults who have learning disabilities, has welcomed the news. The charity had campaigned for the position to be reinstated.

Billy Davis, public affairs and policy manager, said: ‘We are delighted that the government has listened, and given social care the seniority that the portfolio deserves.’

He added: ‘However, it should also be noted that Caroline is now the fourth minister to hold the social care portfolio in three years. We hope that the promotion of social care back to a more senior level will also be coupled with a period of stability, to allow the minister time to familiarise herself with the sector, and the scale of the challenges it is facing.’