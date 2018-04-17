Cheque presented for Da Vinci Robot campaign

Have your say

HUNDREDS of pounds have been donated towards the funding of a high-tech surgical robot.

Generous members of the Castle View Portchester Women’s Institute have given £300 to the Rocky Appeal at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.

The appeal has been raising money to pay for the Da Vinci Robot – a machine capable of performing surgery on hard-to-reach parts of the body.

The robot – which has four arms and manoeuvrable hands – is able to twist 360 degrees, making it ideal for important keyhole operations.

The Women’s Institute raised the £300 by organising a soup and pudding lunch, as well as an auction.

The cheque was presented to Mick Lyons, co-ordinator of the appeal, earlier this month.

Currently, the Da Vinci Robot is on lease, with a target of £178,000 to meet before June – paying off the total £2.4m the robot cost the hospital.

The Castle View Portchester Women’s Institute meets in Portchester Parish Hall in Castle Street on the third Monday of every month at 1.30pm. Visitors and new members are always welcome.