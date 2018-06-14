Children’s ward is helped by Comic Con

Have your say

THIS weekend’s Port Solent Comic Con will be raising money for children at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.

The free event, seeing celebrity guests such as Star Wars Ewok, Brian Wheeler, will be supporting The Children’s Bubbles Fund, which is part of Portsmouth Hospitals Charity.

The Children’s Bubbles Fund aim is to improve the Children’s Department for patients and their families, as well as staff with equipment and research programmes.