City health practice gets rating boost

A WATCHDOG has rated a Portsmouth health practice ‘good’ but said it needs to do more to improve its effectiveness.

During a routine inspection two months ago Lake Road Practice in Fratton was praised by the CQC for its efforts to be dementia-friendly.

But inspectors said steps needed to be taken to provide a more effective service, rating that area as ‘requires improvement’.

It has been recommended that in the future the centre should review several of its processes including supporting patients with learning disabilities, identifying patients who are also carers and identifying future learning needs for nurses and effective appraisals for staff.

The report also said it should review patient survey data regarding patients being able to get through to the practice easily by phone.

Since its last inspection in 2015 the practice had been able to improve the safety of its services from a ‘requires improvement’ rating to ‘good.’

The report said: ‘The practice had clear systems to keep patients safe and safeguarded from abuse.’

All other areas were rated as ‘good’.