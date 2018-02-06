‘CLIC Sargent were always there to talk... I wanted to give back’

INSPIRED by her stepdaughter’s battle with cancer, DiElle Hannah has written a song to raise money for the charity that helped her family.

The 36-year-old from Wickham was left devastated when her 15-year-old stepdaughter was diagnosed with cancer but CLIC Sargent provided the whole family with support.

DiElle said: ‘I am so close with my stepdaughter and seeing her go through such a tough journey so young was heartbreaking for everyone.

‘As her stepmother I could not always get information from the hospital but CLIC Sargent were always there to talk to me and our family.’

DiElle runs her own music studio and as a thank you to the charity, wrote a single entitled Already a Hero with all proceeds going to the charity.

She said: ‘I just wanted to give something back to them and so many people wanted to get involved and lend their voices.

Already A Hero, inspired by young people facing cancer

‘And I also had lots of parents send in photos of their children who have had cancer as they truly are heroes.’

Liz Blunt, CLIC Sargent fundraising engagement manager for Hampshire said: ‘DiElle has written a beautiful song (definitely worth downloading) and we are honoured that she is raising vitally needed funds for CLIC Sargent so that we can help more children and young people with cancer.

‘We currently only reach two out of three young people with cancer and it’s really important to us to reach everyone.

‘The work we do is only possible because of supporters like DiElle, so we are so grateful to her for support.’

DiElle added: ‘I really hope people love the song and it helps CLIC Sargent raise funds so they can support more families with young children going through what is a horrendous journey.’

To watch the video visit youtube.com/watch?v=3nXB3EnW7vc

Or to download the single visit itunes.apple.com/gb/album/id1340377719?app=itunes