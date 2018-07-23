Clinical care practitioners at QA Hospital graduate 

THE first cohort of graduates to help with the treatment of critically-ill patients have finished their training.

The five advanced critical care practitioners at Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham, graduated last week after completing the training programme.

The two-year programme was developed in response to a shortage of critical care middle-grade doctors and requires the graduates to do both academic training at Southampton University and on-the-job clinical training at QA Hospital’s critical care department.

Caroline McCrea, one of the graduates, said: ‘It has been a challenging two years where we have seen highs and lows of the programme, balancing academia and working full time, but overall it has been very enjoyable.

‘The diversity of the role means we have expanded and grown our knowledge and I am really proud of our achievements.

‘Thank you to everyone from critical care for all of their support.’

The five graduates will support the critical care department and continue to provide advanced care that is centred on patients and their needs.

The consistent skilled resource they provide will benefit the QA’s critically unwell patients and contribute to the development of junior doctors.

A second cohort of critical care practitioners are due to graduate next year.