Co-op shoppers help Fareham sight loss group attract more drivers

A CHARITY supporting blind and partially-sighted people has been given a boost thanks to a community fund project.

Shoppers at three Co-op stores in Fareham have helped to support the Open Sight Fareham Club which helps people with sight loss adapt and manage their lives.

One of the services they run is driving people to the social clubs they operate around Hampshire.

The club has been short on drivers but after receiving money from the Co-op’s local community fund, they were able to raise awareness for the issue and have had interest from prospective drivers.

Terry Smith, community development and support manager at Open Sight, said: ‘Social interaction and contact can be very much impaired due to lack of confidence, self-belief and, in many cases for older folk, reduced mobility and other health issues.

‘The 16 social clubs we run across Hampshire are dedicated to providing a social platform for visually-impaired people to come together and gain peer support, empathy and understanding, as well as having a great time with friends old and new.

‘As all of the clubs are run by dedicated volunteers, the first step to enhance the Fareham facility is to recruit more volunteer help, especially drivers, and this is where Co-op shoppers’ support was invaluable.’

By joining the Co-op’s membership scheme shoppers can contribute to the money raised for the causes.